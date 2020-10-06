Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $35.63

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.80 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,342,000 after buying an additional 868,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after buying an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,401,000 after buying an additional 645,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $85,145,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,470,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 173,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

