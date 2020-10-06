Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $21.78

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

BEN stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 543,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,775,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,791,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

