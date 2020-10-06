Analysts Set LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $43.97

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.97.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LYFT from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $870,399. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LYFT has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

