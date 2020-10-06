Analysts Set Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) PT at $6.27

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on THTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

