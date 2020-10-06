Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zalando (FRA: ZAL) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2020 – Zalando was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Zalando was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Zalando was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Zalando was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Zalando was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Zalando was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Zalando was given a new €78.30 ($92.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Zalando was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Zalando was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Zalando was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Zalando was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €65.50 ($77.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zalando stock traded up €2.22 ($2.61) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €82.50 ($97.06). 596,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.38. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

