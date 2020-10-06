Analyzing Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO)

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Myomo and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myomo currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Myomo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Myomo is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30%

Volatility and Risk

Myomo has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myomo and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 4.31 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23 Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 13.13 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -10.44

Milestone Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats Myomo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

