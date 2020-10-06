Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and ImaginOn (NYSE:IMGI) Head-To-Head Analysis

ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ImaginOn has a beta of 20.94, suggesting that its share price is 1,994% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImaginOn and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A Anaplan -36.81% -46.17% -20.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of ImaginOn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImaginOn and Anaplan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anaplan $348.02 million 25.13 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -59.03

ImaginOn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImaginOn and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImaginOn 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 1 6 11 0 2.56

Anaplan has a consensus target price of $60.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Anaplan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than ImaginOn.

Summary

ImaginOn beats Anaplan on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc., an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

