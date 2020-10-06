Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.90 on November 6th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ASY opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 617.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 14.39 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

