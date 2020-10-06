AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $448.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

