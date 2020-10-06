Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANGPY. Investec upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $11.52 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.