APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Acquires 99,180 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,321 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

