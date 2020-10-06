APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,048. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.