APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys 1,975 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 76,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,301,000.

Shares of CMDY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

