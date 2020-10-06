APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys 49,955 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 13.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $58,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,653. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

