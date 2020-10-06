APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,085,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 394,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after buying an additional 622,593 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 306,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

