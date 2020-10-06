APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,536.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,658. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

