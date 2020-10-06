APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.97. 61,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

