APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after buying an additional 984,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. 645,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,145,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

