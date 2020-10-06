APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $871,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,370 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,023,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. 41,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

