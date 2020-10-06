APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $208.19. 900,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,781. The stock has a market cap of $1,592.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

