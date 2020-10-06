APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,142. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

