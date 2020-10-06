APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 98,428 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 26,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

