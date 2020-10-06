APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 49,103 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,103 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

QUAL stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 622,655 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77.

