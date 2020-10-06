APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 83,000 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr accounts for about 0.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.52% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 8.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

