AppCoins (APPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92,332.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. AppCoins has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $92,332.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01542675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00162838 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.