Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

