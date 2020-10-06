Aragon Price Down 4% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $115.60 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00032512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.34 or 0.04915560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032511 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

