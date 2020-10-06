Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $908,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.