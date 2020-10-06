Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of ARCT opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 3.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after buying an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

