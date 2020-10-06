Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Down to $145.25

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.25, but opened at $141.00. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 9,955 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.03. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46.

Get Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.