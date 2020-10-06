argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $271.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.76.

ARGX opened at $270.22 on Monday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average of $201.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in argenx by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in argenx by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 372,436 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in argenx by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after buying an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

