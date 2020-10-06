argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $298.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.16. 3,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,358. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $272.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in argenx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after buying an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after buying an additional 372,436 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,858,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

