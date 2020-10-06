Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Astec is making steady progress toward its strategy for profitable growth — Simplify, Focus and Grow. Its transition to a two-segment organizational structure ensures that products are better aligned to end-markets and customers. However, weak demand for equipment and parts in all of its segments, particularly in domestic markets remains a headwind. Nevertheless, focus on growing part sales volume, international business and launch of new products will drive results. Cost-reduction actions and restructuring moves will also aid earnings. The recent acquisitions of two premier full-line concrete batch plant manufacturers, CON-E-CO and BMH, will augment the Infrastructure Solutions group portfolio. With a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, Astec seems well poised to tide over the ongoing crisis.”

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,892. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 329,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,729 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 283.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

