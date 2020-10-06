Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $117,058.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

