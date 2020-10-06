Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of ATO opened at $95.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,863,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

