AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.26

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.26 and last traded at C$20.01, with a volume of 203814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.48.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.96. The firm has a market cap of $534.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.