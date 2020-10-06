Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.82. 36,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.