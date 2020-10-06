Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.27

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.27 and last traded at $142.36, with a volume of 16398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.21.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,852 shares of company stock worth $10,711,262. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

