Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.68. Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 29,047 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00.

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.