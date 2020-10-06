Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $7.51. Axovant Gene Therapies shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 88,758 shares changing hands.

AXGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

