B. Riley Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Neutral

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley Securities downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

AXTI opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,970 shares of company stock valued at $440,657. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

