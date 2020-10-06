Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.79.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after buying an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after buying an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after buying an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.