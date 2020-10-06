Bank Ozk (OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 19th

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

