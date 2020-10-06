Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 110 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 100.62 ($1.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.34. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,820.99).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.