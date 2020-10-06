Barclays Upgrades BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) to Overweight

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKRIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

