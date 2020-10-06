Bata (BTA) Achieves Market Cap of $62,334.79

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $62,334.79 and $249.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00444423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

