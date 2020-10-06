Beam Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.86 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 72,304,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

