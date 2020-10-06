Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $22.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

