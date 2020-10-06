Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $12.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $22.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.