Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

